Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,356 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 3.3 %

ZBRA stock opened at $226.88 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Zebra Technologies

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

