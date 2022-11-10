AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 644 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 74.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.7 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $60.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $61.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.77.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QSR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,110. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

