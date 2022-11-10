Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading 22.7% Higher

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) traded up 22.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.87 and last traded at $14.85. 412,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 11,667,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.72.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a current ratio of 11.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.74.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 52.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $346,431.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,137.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm by 54.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Affirm by 2,007.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm by 2,102.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

