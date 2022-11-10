Aflac Incorporated (AFL) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on March 1st

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Aflac has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 39 years. Aflac has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Aflac to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $67.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $68.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 218.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 572.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

