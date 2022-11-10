Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Boosted by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 62,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 18,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aflac Stock Up 2.7 %

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.36. The company had a trading volume of 64,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,298. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average is $58.85.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.