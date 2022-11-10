Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

AGGZF stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 626. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

