Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Acquires 193 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,925,000 after purchasing an additional 315,772 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $5.21 on Thursday, hitting $151.96. 101,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,412. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.66. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.