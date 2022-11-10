Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 2.3% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $15.28 on Thursday, hitting $262.23. The company had a trading volume of 67,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,602. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $190.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

