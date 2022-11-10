Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 1.2% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 136.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.52. 82,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.03. The firm has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enbridge Company Profile

Several brokerages recently commented on ENB. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.