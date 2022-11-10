Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 40.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 208.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 43.5% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of PLD stock traded up $8.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.24. 40,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,982,654. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.92.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.