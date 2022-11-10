Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 161,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,723,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH traded up $12.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $301.68. 14,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PH. TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.10.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

