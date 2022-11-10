Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,191 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,731. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Stock Up 1.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.60.

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.67. 119,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,075,580. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.73 and a 12-month high of $186.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

