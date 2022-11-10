Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WWD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Woodward by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,519,000 after buying an additional 225,198 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 2,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after buying an additional 161,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of Woodward stock traded up $3.77 on Thursday, hitting $98.57. 9,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,423. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Woodward

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.16 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,036. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, Director Paul Donovan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.16 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,036. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total value of $521,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,505.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,473,180. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWD has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Woodward in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Woodward from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.43.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.