ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the October 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AGESY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ageas SA/NV from €39.00 ($39.00) to €37.00 ($37.00) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ageas SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.70.

Shares of ageas SA/NV stock traded down $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $35.99. 19,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,194. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average is $42.27. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.73.

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $1.0198 per share. This represents a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 51.49%.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

