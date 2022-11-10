Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.83-0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11-1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion. Agiliti also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.83-$0.88 EPS.

Agiliti Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of Agiliti stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.60. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $25.52.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $273.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.66 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 16.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,145,000 after buying an additional 500,541 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 281.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 231,690 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 398.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 47,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,334,000 after buying an additional 42,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

