AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Nov 22 Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) declared a nov 22 dividend on Thursday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 9th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 62.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.0%.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 9.6 %

Shares of AGNC traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.45. 1,613,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,572,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

