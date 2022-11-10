Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Purchased by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 20.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 17.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter worth about $208,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Trading Up 2.1 %

ADC stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.03. 29,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,435. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.46.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.41.

About Agree Realty

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.