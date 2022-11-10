Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Up 749.0% in October

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,600 shares, an increase of 749.0% from the October 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 438,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance

Agricultural Bank of China stock remained flat at $7.41 during midday trading on Thursday. 83,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,183. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $25.79 billion for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Agricultural Bank of China from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

(Get Rating)

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, certificates of deposit, savings, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.