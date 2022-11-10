AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

AGFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Saturday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,478. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.08. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.10.

AgroFresh Solutions ( NASDAQ:AGFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $25.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,170,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 97,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,750,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 199,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

