AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Update

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the October 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,327,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AIA Group Price Performance
AIA Group stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.07. The company had a trading volume of 599,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,414. AIA Group has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16.
AIA Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AIA Group (AAGIY)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.