AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Update

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the October 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,327,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AIA Group Price Performance

AIA Group stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.07. The company had a trading volume of 599,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,414. AIA Group has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16.

Get AIA Group alerts:

AIA Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.