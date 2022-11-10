AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Pi Financial

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Pi Financial from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BOS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AirBoss of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.64.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America Price Performance

Shares of BOS traded up C$0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.33. 319,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,342. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.72. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$5.62 and a one year high of C$47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$198.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.