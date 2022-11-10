Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Akamai Technologies updated its Q4 guidance to $1.23-1.30 EPS.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.88. The stock had a trading volume of 101,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,604. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $76.28 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.87.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.