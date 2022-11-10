Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 513,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

