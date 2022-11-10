Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.70% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ARE. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.67.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 2.5 %
ARE opened at $146.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.97 and its 200 day moving average is $152.64. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $126.74 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,010,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,118 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,459,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after purchasing an additional 876,725 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
