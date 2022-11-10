Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
Alight Stock Performance
NYSE ALIT opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alight has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $11.98.
Institutional Trading of Alight
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in Alight by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Alight by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alight during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alight by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.
Alight Company Profile
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
