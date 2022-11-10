Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE ALIT opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alight has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.57 million. Alight had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in Alight by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Alight by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alight during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alight by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

