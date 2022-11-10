Allbirds, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allbirds in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BIRD. KeyCorp started coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.21.

Allbirds Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $2.51 on Thursday. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $78.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.78 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Allbirds by 651.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Allbirds by 847.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 1,721.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,920 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Allbirds by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,368,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 835,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allbirds by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 419,041 shares during the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

