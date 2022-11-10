Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.76-2.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.77. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.76-$2.83 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.63.

Alliant Energy stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,881. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 64.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

