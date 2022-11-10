Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.82-$2.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.76-$2.83 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LNT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.63.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Alliant Energy stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.53. The company had a trading volume of 89,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,319. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.51. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average is $57.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,743,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,876,000 after purchasing an additional 85,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,854,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,850,000 after buying an additional 53,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,045,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,348,000 after buying an additional 55,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

