Alpine Associates Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,084,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Tenneco accounts for approximately 1.3% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 2.50% of Tenneco worth $35,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth $21,286,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 1,196.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 712,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 657,271 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth $12,029,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth $11,788,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 10.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,902,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,142,000 after buying an additional 563,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

TEN traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 41,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,876. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.91. Tenneco Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $19.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 73.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

