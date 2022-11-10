Alpine Associates Management Inc. Purchases 648,800 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 362.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 648,800 shares during the quarter. LHC Group makes up 4.8% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 2.67% of LHC Group worth $128,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. American Trust purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group Price Performance

LHCG stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.50. 3,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,772. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.62, a PEG ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.45. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $169.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHC Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.43.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

