Alpine Associates Management Inc. Takes Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 236,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,455,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Continental Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter worth $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 507.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $68,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Continental Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Continental Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.17. The company had a trading volume of 159,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.15. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.32.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.10). Continental Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.