AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.03

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$23.03 and last traded at C$23.12, with a volume of 589449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.41.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALA shares. CSFB raised AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC lowered their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.19.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

