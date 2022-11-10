Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.37–$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $830.00 million-$835.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $774.36 million. Alteryx also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.48-$0.53 EPS.
AYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alteryx to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.27.
Shares of NYSE AYX traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.50. 1,526,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $40.57 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.81.
Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.
