Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.37–$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $830.00 million-$835.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $774.36 million. Alteryx also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.48-$0.53 EPS.

AYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alteryx to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.27.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.50. 1,526,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $40.57 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Alteryx by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 37.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 27.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

