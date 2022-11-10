Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$24.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$23.00. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on ALS. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

TSE ALS traded down C$2.07 on Thursday, reaching C$21.30. 110,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,578. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.19, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.06. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$15.15 and a 12 month high of C$25.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.99.

Insider Transactions at Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$28.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.6799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Benjamin Gerard Lewis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.88, for a total transaction of C$113,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$895,195.20.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

