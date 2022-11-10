Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Alto Ingredients Trading Down 4.9 %

ALTO opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. Alto Ingredients has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $7.37.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $362.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.95 million. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alto Ingredients will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

