Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Alto Ingredients Trading Down 4.9 %
ALTO opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. Alto Ingredients has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $7.37.
Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $362.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.95 million. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alto Ingredients will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.
