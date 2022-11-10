Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hikari Tsushin Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 465,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,430,000 after acquiring an additional 55,568 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 393,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,417,000 after buying an additional 233,382 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 46,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 61,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.20. 400,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,858,073. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.33. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.