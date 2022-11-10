Altrius Capital Management Inc Acquires New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $23.29. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,145. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $25.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.41.

