Altrius Capital Management Inc Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 31,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,473,098 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,516,000 after buying an additional 9,962,715 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,140,000 after buying an additional 1,032,176 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,004,000 after buying an additional 1,600,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,742,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,944,000 after acquiring an additional 786,243 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175,512. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.19. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

