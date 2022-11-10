Altrius Capital Management Inc Invests $3.41 Million in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2022

Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 15.6% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 16.3% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

EMN traded up $4.69 on Thursday, reaching $83.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,439. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average is $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.