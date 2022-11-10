Altrius Capital Management Inc Invests $3.41 Million in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 15.6% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 16.3% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

About Eastman Chemical

EMN traded up $4.69 on Thursday, reaching $83.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,439. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average is $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28.

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.