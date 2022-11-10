Altrius Capital Management Inc Makes New $4.05 Million Investment in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TM. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 25.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie lowered Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

NYSE TM traded up $5.00 on Thursday, reaching $139.53. The company had a trading volume of 727 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.99 and its 200 day moving average is $152.38. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

