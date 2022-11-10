Altrius Capital Management Inc Purchases Shares of 198,628 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 198,628 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,124,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after purchasing an additional 187,921 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 20.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

T traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.94. 376,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,573,428. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $134.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

