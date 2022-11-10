Altrius Capital Management Inc Purchases Shares of 87,487 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 140.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Unilever by 667.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 5,923.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.40. 23,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,143. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $54.35.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

