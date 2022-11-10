Altrius Capital Management Inc Takes $4.40 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 31,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,000. Packaging Co. of America comprises 1.4% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,167,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,105,000 after acquiring an additional 233,142 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,216,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,306,000 after acquiring an additional 346,910 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,521,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,996,000 after acquiring an additional 370,435 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after acquiring an additional 278,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 2.6 %

Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.10. 14,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.02. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.93. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.02. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

