Altrius Capital Management Inc Takes Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 155,293 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,938 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 27.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,399,548 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $149,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 30.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,729 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BEN traded up $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 78,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.94. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,967,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,670,738.22. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,790,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,535,806.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,967,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $12,670,738.22. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,790,587 shares in the company, valued at $37,535,806.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,289,447 shares of company stock worth $43,993,806. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

