Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $36.30

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.30 and last traded at $36.89, with a volume of 162603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.04.

Altus Midstream Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $553.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 3.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.84.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 231,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after buying an additional 82,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $796,000. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.