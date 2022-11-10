ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALXO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ALX Oncology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.67.

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $47.03. The stock has a market cap of $506.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 47.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,060,000 after acquiring an additional 691,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,986,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,248,000 after purchasing an additional 427,260 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 744.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 456,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 402,646 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 1,161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 395,248 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

