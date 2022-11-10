Ambra R. Roth Sells 12,102 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 12,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $780,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,838.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI stock traded up $3.39 on Thursday, reaching $69.06. The stock had a trading volume of 362,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,299. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.92. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $80.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

