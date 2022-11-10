Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.
DOX traded up $2.43 on Thursday, hitting $84.14. 2,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,102. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.
Several brokerages have issued reports on DOX. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amdocs from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.75.
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.
