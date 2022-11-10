Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Amdocs Price Performance

DOX traded up $2.43 on Thursday, hitting $84.14. 2,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,102. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Amdocs by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Amdocs by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOX. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amdocs from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.75.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.