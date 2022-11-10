Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.
NASDAQ DOX opened at $81.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.59%.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amdocs from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.75.
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.
