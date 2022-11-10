Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of AMRC traded up $6.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.94. 486,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,443. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.77.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

Ameresco Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.